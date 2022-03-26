KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Short Interest Update

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:KINZ opened at $10.04 on Friday. KINS Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in KINS Technology Group by 122.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,339,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 737,307 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,236,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in KINS Technology Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 173,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $3,601,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,548,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

