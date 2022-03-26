Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the February 28th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNBWY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirin from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

KNBWY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. 58,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,106. Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

