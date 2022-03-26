KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.07

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and traded as low as $13.92. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 83,071 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 68.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 32.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

