KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.07

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and traded as low as $13.92. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 83,071 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:KIO)
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
