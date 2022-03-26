Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Lowered to Accumulate at Bloom Burton

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.05.

GUD opened at C$5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$636.88 million and a P/E ratio of 20.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$5.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.74.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

