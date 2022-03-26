Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Kodal Minerals Plc (LON:KOD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 50,721,674 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.31.
About Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD)
