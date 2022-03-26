KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the February 28th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KOSÉ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

KSRYY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 2,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,234. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

