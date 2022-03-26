Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.45

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.45 and traded as low as $8.10. Koss shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 865,081 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Koss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 million, a PE ratio of 412.71 and a beta of -1.92.
Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koss (KOSS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.