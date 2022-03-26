Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.45

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.45 and traded as low as $8.10. Koss shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 865,081 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Koss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Koss alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 million, a PE ratio of 412.71 and a beta of -1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Koss in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Koss by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Koss by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Koss by 140.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 32,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koss by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.