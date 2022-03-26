Kryll Price Tops $1.04 (KRL)

Kryll (KRL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Kryll has a market cap of $39.49 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00035497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00112603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,134,598 coins. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

