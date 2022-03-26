K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.91

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.91 ($18.58) and traded as high as €29.91 ($32.87). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €29.66 ($32.59), with a volume of 1,539,914 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €21.20 and its 200 day moving average is €16.91.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

