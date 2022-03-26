K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.91

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.91 ($18.58) and traded as high as €29.91 ($32.87). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €29.66 ($32.59), with a volume of 1,539,914 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is €21.20 and its 200 day moving average is €16.91.
About K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.