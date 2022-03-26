Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $29.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.80 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $9.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $132.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.90 million to $132.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $176.70 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $177.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.98 million, a P/E ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 2.18. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $85.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

