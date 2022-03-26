Kusama (KSM) Price Hits $165.18

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $165.18 or 0.00371540 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $67.24 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kusama has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

