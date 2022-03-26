Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KYOCY stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.56. 16,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,046. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

