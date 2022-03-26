L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.95

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and traded as high as $8.08. L.S. Starrett shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 8,540 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in L.S. Starrett by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 60.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

