LABS Group (LABS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.70 Million

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and $96,657.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.61 or 0.07001051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,312.22 or 0.99829669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043720 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,116,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars.

