L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 21.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIQUY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L’Air Liquide from €172.00 ($189.01) to €173.00 ($190.11) in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($167.03) to €155.00 ($170.33) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

