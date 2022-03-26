Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,272 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $303.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $231.10 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

