Lamden Hits Market Cap of $6.19 Million (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and $116,609.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

