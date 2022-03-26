Landbox Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $73,042.41 and approximately $176.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00046852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.08 or 0.07026782 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,426.49 or 1.00021696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00042858 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.