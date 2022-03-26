Landore Resources (LON:LND) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.98

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.98 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 23.01 ($0.30). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 23.25 ($0.31), with a volume of 396,248 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17.
Landore Resources Company Profile (LON:LND)
