Landore Resources (LON:LND) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.98

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.98 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 23.01 ($0.30). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 23.25 ($0.31), with a volume of 396,248 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17.

Get Landore Resources alerts:

Landore Resources Company Profile (LON:LND)

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores for, and develops precious and base metal projects in eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include six leases and 1,419 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 30,507 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landore Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landore Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.