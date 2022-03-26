Lava Medtech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LVACU) Short Interest Update

Lava Medtech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LVACU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lava Medtech Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.10 during midday trading on Friday. Lava Medtech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lava Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Lava Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lava Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Lava Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,048,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lava Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000.

