Lendingblock Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,098.00 (LND)

Lendingblock (LND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $21,098.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,500,347 coins. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

