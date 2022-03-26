Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Trading Up 6.3%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 115,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 63,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96.
Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,237.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexaria Bioscience Corp. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.
