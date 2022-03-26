Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Trading Up 6.3%

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 115,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 63,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96.

Get Lexaria Bioscience alerts:

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,237.66% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexaria Bioscience Corp. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEXX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Lexaria Bioscience by 15,078.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 407,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 405,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lexaria Bioscience by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 359,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the provision of active pharmaceutical ingredients through its DehydraTECH drug delivery technology. Its products can be used with APIs encompassing fat-soluble vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) pain medications, hormones, phosphodiesterase inhibitors, antivirals, nicotine and its analogs, and all cannabinoids including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) for therapeutic indications, as well as hypertension, SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, and HIV/AIDS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.