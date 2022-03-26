LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $303.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $231.10 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

