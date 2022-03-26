Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the February 28th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LMACA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.91. 79,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,601. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.73.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 4,034,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,336 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,037,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 96,534 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $9,877,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 794,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 133,798 shares during the period. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.