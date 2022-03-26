Lifesci Capital Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ELDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ELDN opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $55.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.90.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.16. As a group, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.