Lightning Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,970.00 (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for $0.0763 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Lightning has a total market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $25,970.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00035298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00112416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.