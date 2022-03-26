LikeCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $59,102.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $19.79 million and $59,102.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,091,625,102 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

