Liquity Hits Market Capitalization of $46.90 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Liquity has a total market cap of $46.90 million and $768,952.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00005997 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046984 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.53 or 0.07025221 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,229.68 or 1.00022738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00042850 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,683,950 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

