Liquity USD Price Hits $1.00 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $722.34 million and $1.36 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Liquity USD

LUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

