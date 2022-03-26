Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein Sells 9,762 Shares

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total value of C$419,961.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 919,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,566,354.40.

Shares of LAC stock traded down C$0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$42.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,682. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.56. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of C$14.46 and a 52-week high of C$53.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97, a current ratio of 64.51 and a quick ratio of 62.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.80.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

