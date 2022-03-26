Lition Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,964.00 (LIT)

Lition (LIT) traded down 63% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Lition has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lition has a total market capitalization of $60,441.74 and approximately $14,964.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $130.19 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Trump Inu (TRUMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Lition

