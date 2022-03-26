Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $705,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $879,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,929,000. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOKM stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

