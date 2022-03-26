LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Cut by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in LKQ by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,195 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 181.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,786,000 after acquiring an additional 749,807 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of LKQ by 15.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,997,000 after acquiring an additional 669,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 121.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,786,000 after acquiring an additional 662,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of LKQ opened at $45.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.