LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0165

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $825,541.58 and approximately $2,075.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.77 or 0.00321584 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004787 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000645 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.70 or 0.01322386 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,281,314 coins and its circulating supply is 50,068,538 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.