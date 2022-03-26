Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $453.66 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $411.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

