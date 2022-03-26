Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of L. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Loews by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,772,000 after acquiring an additional 79,795 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 13,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,743 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Loews by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,725,000 after acquiring an additional 325,393 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 732,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,484,000 after acquiring an additional 66,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,664,000 after acquiring an additional 180,596 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $65.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.88. Loews Co. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $65.53.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.13%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

