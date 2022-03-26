Lotto (LOTTO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,519.00

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Lotto has a total market cap of $12.33 million and approximately $2,519.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lotto has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.32 or 0.00277953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013374 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001465 BTC.

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

