Lua Swap (LUA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $32,385.00

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

