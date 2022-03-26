Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.38

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.38 and traded as low as $7.28. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 105,730 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $235.78 million, a PE ratio of 182.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Luna Innovations by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Luna Innovations by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.