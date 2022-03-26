LunchMoney (LMY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

LunchMoney (LMY) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $323,043.53 and $6.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00035497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00112603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

