Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.21

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.21 and traded as low as $17.73. Luxfer shares last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 154,463 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $493.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Luxfer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Luxfer by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Luxfer by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

