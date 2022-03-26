Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 248.3% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MFD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 4,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,580. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

