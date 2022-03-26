Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,052,000 after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $14,232,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

NYSE:MGY opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

