Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MKTAY opened at $33.53 on Friday. Makita has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $65.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.96.
Makita Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Makita (MKTAY)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.