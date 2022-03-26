Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MKTAY opened at $33.53 on Friday. Makita has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $65.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

