Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAYGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MKTAY opened at $33.53 on Friday. Makita has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $65.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Makita Company Profile (Get Rating)

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

