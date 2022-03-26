Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Tops One Day Volume of $11.37 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.31 or 0.00032344 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $50.21 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.29 or 0.07031033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,248.66 or 0.99995236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00043080 BTC.

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

