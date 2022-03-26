Mandalay Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Mandalay Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 196.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNDJF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 2.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,025. Mandalay Resources has a one year low of 1.43 and a one year high of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.14.

Mandalay Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resource properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia, Chile, Sweden, and Canada. The firm’s projects include Björkdal and Costerfield. The company was founded on January 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.