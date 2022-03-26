Mandalay Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Mandalay Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNDJFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 196.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNDJF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 2.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,025. Mandalay Resources has a one year low of 1.43 and a one year high of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.14.

About Mandalay Resources (Get Rating)

Mandalay Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resource properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia, Chile, Sweden, and Canada. The firm’s projects include Björkdal and Costerfield. The company was founded on January 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.