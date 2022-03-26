Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.48

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and traded as high as $37.00. Mannatech shares last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 3,563 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $71.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mannatech by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mannatech by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mannatech in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Mannatech in the third quarter worth $41,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mannatech (MTEX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.