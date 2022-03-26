Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.48

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and traded as high as $37.00. Mannatech shares last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 3,563 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $71.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mannatech by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mannatech by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mannatech in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Mannatech in the third quarter worth $41,000. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

