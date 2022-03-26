Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.12. Marriott International reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,660. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Marriott International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $398,339,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.52. 1,427,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

