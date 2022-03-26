Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $20,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock traded up $10.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $393.94. 394,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,073. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.69 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

