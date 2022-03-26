Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,123 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 752.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,941 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 67.4% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 123.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after buying an additional 670,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $28,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Masco stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.30. 3,510,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,682. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

